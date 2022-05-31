Fitelo closes pre-Series A round, raising $1.5 mn led by Guild Capital

Fitelo is a group of dietitians, doctors, nutritionists, and fitness trainers. /Co-Founders Sahil Bansal and Mehakdeep Singh |

Fitelo, a weight management app, has announced closing its pre-series A round of $1.5M. The startup helps people achieve their fitness goals effectively and holistically, it said in a statement.

This three-year-old startup saw participation from Guild Capital, and a few senior executives from Pareto Capital, Chaayos, and Country Delight also participated in the round.

Fitelo was founded by childhood friends, Sahil Bansal and Mehakdeep Singh (Mac) in April, 2019. It is a group of dietitians, doctors, nutritionists, and fitness trainers. They ensure that your body's overall nutrition is maintained as you lose weight and transition to a healthier lifestyle. They do not incorporate or recommend any supplements or medications into our diets. Understanding your medical conditions (if any), they recommend natural foods in your diet plans that can help with the condition while limiting things that are not good for the condition,it said.

On the funding, Sahil Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO, Fitelo said, "The funds will accelerate our efforts to develop a global platform that focusses on a holistic and natural way of staying healthy, physically and mentally.”

The Chandigarh-based startup comes with an app that is aimed at helping its clients develop healthy habits. It operates on a subscription-based model and assigns customers a personal health coach who is aligned to their needs.