Fitch Retains India’s BBB- Rating With Stable Outlook, Cites Growth Resilience

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The ratings agency said India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and improving policy credibility are expected to support economic growth despite short-term challenges arising from higher energy costs due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Fitch noted that India’s position as a major net importer of energy leaves it exposed to risks from the ongoing US-Iran conflict. However, the agency said it does not expect these factors to create a lasting impact on India’s growth prospects.

Fiscal challenges remain

While acknowledging India’s economic strengths, Fitch highlighted high fiscal deficits and weaker structural indicators as constraints on the country’s sovereign rating.

The agency pointed to areas such as governance metrics and lower GDP per capita as factors that continue to weigh on India’s rating profile.

The stable outlook reflects Fitch’s assessment that India’s growth momentum and policy improvements will help manage external and domestic challenges, even as global uncertainties continue to affect economies.