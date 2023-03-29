Fitch flags contagion risk for Adani group firms, cites weak governance

Photo: PTI

After being stung by the Hindenburg report and accusations of fraud, the Adani Group lost as much as $140 billion and is yet to recover despite investments. It has tried everything from stake sales, to loan prepayments and a relentless PR push to reverse its fortunes, but investors and agencies remain concerned.

Even as Adani stocks rebounded after hitting red on Tuesday, ratings agency Fitch has flagged a risk of contagion at two group firms.

Read Also Fitch Ratings affirms Adani Transmission at 'BBB-' outlook negative

No upgrades till concerns are addressed

Citing governance issues at the parent group, Fitch warned of a risk to the financial flexibility of Adani Transmission and Adani Ports and SEZs.

It stuck to a BBB- (stable) rating for the two Adani firms, until all concerns are addressed and resolved.

This comes a month after Fitch said that its ratings of Adani haven't been affected at all by Hindenburg Research's allegations.

Airport at lower risk