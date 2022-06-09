Fish and meat distribution startup FreshR raises $1.2 mn in latest funding round

Founded by Ambika Satapathy and Sadananda Satapathy, FreshR uses a combination of operational efficiency and technology integration. /FreshR |

Startup FreshR has recently announced that it has raised $1.2 million in funding led by Axilor Ventures and 1crowd.

FreshR will use the fresh funding to grow and expand its geographical footprint, develop andimplement its tech stack, as well as grow its team.

Founded by Ambika Satapathy and Sadananda Satapathy, FreshR uses a combination of operational efficiency and technology integration to aggregate fragmented national demand base and ensure quality, variety and secure high-value transactions for its customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Ambika Satapathy, Co-Founder, FreshR said, “The Indian meat industry, of which General Trade and HORECA make up the largest segments, suffers from fragmented demand, high perishability, and under-invested, opaque supply chains. This leads to poor product quality andmassive wastage. Our vision is to organize the domestic market by using technology to cater to this fragmented demand and investing in world class infrastructure to manage pan-India sourcing & distribution.

FreshR has farmed, traded, processed and distributed highly perishable meat products in remote geographies in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, according to a company statement.

Prachi Sinha, the deal lead at Axilor, added “FreshR’s full-stack model and digital footprint are key to increase their relevance to their buyers and distributors. It has been able to achieve higher than industry growth while maintaining healthy contribution margins.”

The company also launched an application earlier this year used to standardise prices and grades for the sector and allows bulk buyers from across India to place orders and track quality processes.

“Ambika and Sadanand are quintessential entrepreneurs who have built a strong business that targets the meat and fisheries supply chain industry bringing high quality standards, transparency and financial access to the various stakeholders in the value chain. Their tech lead model helps integrate a highly fragmented industry bringing in significant efficiencies in creating time and place utility to highly perishable products. We look forward to working with them as they enter a very exciting phase of growth,” said Natasha Kothari, Partner at 1Crowd.

FreshR had earlier raised a pre-Seed round from Villgro, Upaya Social Ventures, Beyond Capital Fund, and other early stage funders.