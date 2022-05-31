 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 at 6.71% of GDP; lower than earlier estimate

The revenue deficit at the end of 2021-22 was 4.37 per cent.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in the absolute terms was be Rs 15,86,537 crore (provisional). |

Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 worked out to be 6.71 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than 6.9 per cent projected by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget Estimates, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in the absolute terms was be Rs 15,86,537 crore (provisional).

The revenue deficit at the end of 2021-22 was 4.37 per cent.

For the last financial year, the government had initially pegged the fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent of the GDP in the budget presented in February 2021.

The government in the revised estimates in the Budget for 2022-23 forecast a higher fiscal deficit of 6.9 per cent of the GDP or Rs 15,91,089 crore for the fiscal ended in March.

(With PTI inputs)

HomeBusinessFiscal deficit for 2021-22 at 6.71% of GDP; lower than earlier estimate

RECENT STORIES

Dharm Sansad in Nashik: Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil says it is to distract people from real...

Dharm Sansad in Nashik: Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil says it is to distract people from real...

Rajya Sabha polls: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says THIS after Congress expresses displeasure over...

Rajya Sabha polls: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says THIS after Congress expresses displeasure over...

Watch Video: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans take out victory parade on open-top bus after IPL 2022...

Watch Video: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans take out victory parade on open-top bus after IPL 2022...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - SC asks Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Mumbai: Latest Updates - SC asks Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

International Day for Protection of Children: All you need to know

International Day for Protection of Children: All you need to know