Firstcry Parent Brainbees Solutions' Share Jumps Almost 10% On NSE After Q2 Earnings Reveal Net Loss Shrinking To ₹50 Crore

The shares of Brainbees Solution, parent company of firstcry.com, an e-commerce platform selling baby products, clothing, and accessories.

The shares of 'Brainbees Solutions' jumped almost 10 per cent on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after the company's Q2 results revealed their net loss trimmed to Rs 50 crore.

The firstcry-parent brainbees solutions surged almost 10 per cent to touch the day high level of Rs 569.95 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), after hitting the opening bell at Rs 544.00 per share

The stock was trading around Rs 556.00 per share with a surge of more than 7 per cent amounting to Rs 36.95 per share on the Indian stock exchange.

Brainbees solutions Q2 FY25

In the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024, the company's consolidated net loss decreased to Rs 50 crore from Rs 101 crore in the same period the previous year.

Revenue Q2 FY25

The company's losses shrank as a result of increased revenues on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis.

A topline of Rs 1,905 crore was reported by the Firstcry operator in Q2 FY25, up from Rs 1,652 crore in Q1 FY25 and Rs 1,507 crore in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. This corresponds to an increase of 15 per cent QoQ and 26 per cent YoY.

Annual unique transacting customers

Compared to September 2023 figures, the company's Annual Unique Transacting Customers increased by 16.5 per cent to 9.9 million. The gross merchandising value (GMV) for the July–September quarter was Rs 2,529 crore, a 21 per cent YoY increase.

Q2 FY25 EBITDA

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Brainbees Solutions was Rs 80 crore, a 66 per cent increase from the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

In the aforementioned quarter, India Multi-Channel Adjusted EBITDA was Rs 110 crore, representing a 38 per cent YoY increase. At Rs 28 crore, the cash profit after taxes increased by 209 per cent.