First look of Delhi-Meerut’s Regional Rapid Transit System

The first look and design of the semi-high speed rail of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train were unveiled on Friday. This first RRTS train will operate between Delhi and Meerut.
This mass transit will come as a relief to people who travel between the industrial area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi. This system will cut short the travel time to less than 60 minutes. It takes 3-4 hours by road at present.
National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) unveiled the first look of India's first RRTS. It is expecting the ridership of this to be around 8 lakh passengers daily.
Mishra spoke about the travel time between Delhi to Meerut to just 55 minutes with 14 stoppages on the way and 35 minutes by Express Service, during the unveiling of the look.
He congratulated NCRTC, Bombardier (India), and all other stakeholders who have worked hard even during the present challenging times under the COVID-19 pandemic and are fully committed to delivering the project in time to enhance ease in living to citizens.
This train will run at a speed of 180 kmph and its prototype is expected to roll off the production line in 2022.
The entire rolling stock is being manufactured at a Gujarat plan.
The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will be one of the fastest mass transits in the country.
This train was unveiled in an event where Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Chairman, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC, all the members of the Board of Directors of NCRTC and other senior officials of MoHUA, NCRTC and Bombardier India were present.
The six-car train for RRTS will accommodate around 1,800 passengers. An extension to this is possible, an six-car train can be turned into a nine-car train.
The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will be implemented in phases between the cities. It will have 22 RRTS stations, of which 16 will be regional stations and the other six stations will be in Meerut. The 18-kilometre long metro stretch between Modipuram and Meerut South stations with 12 stations on RRTS infrastructure.
