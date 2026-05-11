First Flight Certificates, Games & More: Air India Launches ‘Cloud Chasers’ To Tap Into Growing Family Travel Segment

Air India launches the ‘Cloud Chasers’ programme featuring activity kits, enhanced entertainment and a playful Maharaja mascot for young flyers | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: Air India launched a comprehensive global programme, ‘Cloud Chasers’, to transform the flying experience for children and capture the growing family travel segment. The initiative, which comes as family travel grew by 13% between 2024 and 2025, integrates physical activity kits, digital entertainment and a modern reimagining of the airline’s most iconic symbol — the Maharaja.

Air India reintroduces Maharaja in playful avatar

The campaign has reintroduced Air India’s iconic Maharaja in a new, playful avatar. Departing from his traditional role as a formal host, the redesigned Maharaja appears as a young, adventurous companion.

This persona is woven into various touchpoints of the journey, appearing on engagement kits and commemorative certificates, acting as a trusted companion for children exploring the skies.

Activity kits introduced for young flyers

For children on marquee long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights lasting more than eight hours, Air India is introducing vibrant activity kits for children aged three to nine.

These Cloud Chasers-branded kits are packed with interactive puzzles and games, dedicated drawing sections and discovery prompts designed to pique curiosity about the world below.

Airline revamps first flight certificates

To celebrate the milestone of a child’s first flight, Air India has refreshed its ‘First Flight Certificate’ with the new whimsical design featuring the adventurous Maharaja and signed by the flight’s captain and crew. According to Air India, parents can request these certificates to serve as a lasting memento of their child’s inaugural journey.

Kids Zone expanded with new content and games

The airline has also significantly bolstered its in-flight entertainment (IFE) with the ‘Kids Zone’ on the Vista system, which now offers over 130 hours of content, adding an additional 35 hours of child-friendly content.

The kids’ section now also boasts interactive features like specialised ‘Kids Maps’ and digital versions of classic games like UNO, Angry Birds, Ludo Race and Chess.

Moreover, the airline has also collaborated with Vobble to provide informative, learning-based audio stories in a bid to minimise children’s screen time.

Programme aims to improve family travel experience

Beyond entertainment, the Cloud Chasers programme is said to streamline the ground and cabin experience for families. The initiative reinforces priority handling, including priority boarding for families across all airports, priority check-in assistance where operationally feasible, onboard amenities such as infant meals and bassinet seats on select routes, and 24/7 dedicated support from crew specifically trained to assist families with young flyers.

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Air India’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Rajesh Dogra said, “We have curated this programme with careful attention to what our young travellers truly need and designed thoughtful experiences that will make their journeys with us more joyful and fun. As the summer vacations set in, we are happy to give kids another reason to travel with us.”

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