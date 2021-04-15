First consignment of Acrylic Acid leaves from BPCL’s Petrochemical Plant at Kochi

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company, a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company dispatched the first consignment of Acrylic Acid from Company’s Propylene Derivative Petrochemical (PDP) complex at Kochi Refinery on April 14. The first supplies of acrylic acid, which is used in hygienic medical products, detergents, and wastewater treatment chemicals, plastics, coatings, adhesives, elastomers, paints, and polishes, etc. were made to Rossari Biotech and Visen Industries. In the next few weeks, production of Oxo Alcohols and Acrylates is also expected to commence.

Commenting on this milestone, S. Jena, ED (Industrial & Commercial), BPCL said, ‘We are delighted to despatch first consignment of this product to some of the reputed industries. All these products put together would replace almost 90% of the country’s import in this segment. These products are going to benefit the industries across a variety of sectors such as Specialty Chemicals, Plasticizers, Paints and Adhesives. The customers were eagerly waiting for this domestic production as their existing arrangement with overseas suppliers involved considerable transit time, supply uncertainty and price unpredictability. We are ready with Oxo Alcohols as well and in next few weeks’ time, we will make Butyl Acrylate and 2 Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate available to the customers. We have made a very robust and safe logistic arrangement for the transportation of these products. This Make in India initiative of ours has been well appreciated by all the stake holders.”