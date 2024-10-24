 First AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFirst AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024

First AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024

The winners of the first edition of the AFAA Brilliance Awards will be presented their trophies at an online event on 28th October 2024.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
The AFAA Brilliance Awards were established to recognize such exceptional work across the top 10 advertised categories in Asia, highlighting the brilliance, nominated by advertising agencies and brands within the industry |

Announcing this Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) said"The Brilliance Awards are for hard working advertising that truly builds great brands. The response to the inaugural edition has been very good. We received some 72 entries from across Asia for the ten categories that were selected as per highest advertising spends. These were judged by an elite Pan Asian jury of senior advertisers who have themselves contributed to building brands across geographies. The online presentation, a first of its kind for AFAA should have an audience representative of this diverse continent."

Real work is always rooted in an elaborate client brief and is ultimately released through a carefully crafted media plan. The AFAA Brilliance Awards were established to recognize such exceptional work across the top 10 advertised categories in Asia, highlighting the brilliance, nominated by advertising agencies and brands within the industry.

The categories include Automotive & Accessories; Banking, Insurance & Finance; Consumer Durables & Electronics; Food & Beverages; E-commerce & Online Services; Fashion & Personal Care; Pharma, Hygiene & Wellness; Real Estate & Furnishing; Telecom & Technology; and Travel, Tourism & Hospitality.

 The jury consisted of 

FPJ Shorts
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India

·         Ajay Kakar, Adani Group, India

·         Jae-Yul Sun, KT Corp (Korea Telecom), Team Leader (of Digital Content Team) Korea. 

·         Cindy Lin, Executive Co Director of Sustainability & Corporate Communications Division, Fubon Financial Holdings, Taiwan.

·         Aly Mustansir, Brand Consultant and Trainer, Pakistan.

The online presentation timings are as follows: South Korea, 3pm. Malaysia/Taiwan - 2 pm, Vietnam - 1 pm, India -11.30 am, Pakistan -11am.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024

First AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024

India Emerges As Leader In Hosting Global Capability Centres, Surpassing 1,800 GCCs Across Major...

India Emerges As Leader In Hosting Global Capability Centres, Surpassing 1,800 GCCs Across Major...

LinkedIn Fined $335 Million By Irish Data Protection Commission For GDPR Violations In Ad Tracking...

LinkedIn Fined $335 Million By Irish Data Protection Commission For GDPR Violations In Ad Tracking...

The ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For...

The ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For...

5 reasons to choose a Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car for your festive expenses

5 reasons to choose a Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car for your festive expenses