First AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024

Announcing this Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) said, "The Brilliance Awards are for hard working advertising that truly builds great brands. The response to the inaugural edition has been very good. We received some 72 entries from across Asia for the ten categories that were selected as per highest advertising spends. These were judged by an elite Pan Asian jury of senior advertisers who have themselves contributed to building brands across geographies. The online presentation, a first of its kind for AFAA should have an audience representative of this diverse continent."

Real work is always rooted in an elaborate client brief and is ultimately released through a carefully crafted media plan. The AFAA Brilliance Awards were established to recognize such exceptional work across the top 10 advertised categories in Asia, highlighting the brilliance, nominated by advertising agencies and brands within the industry.

The categories include Automotive & Accessories; Banking, Insurance & Finance; Consumer Durables & Electronics; Food & Beverages; E-commerce & Online Services; Fashion & Personal Care; Pharma, Hygiene & Wellness; Real Estate & Furnishing; Telecom & Technology; and Travel, Tourism & Hospitality.

The jury consisted of

· Ajay Kakar, Adani Group, India

· Jae-Yul Sun, KT Corp (Korea Telecom), Team Leader (of Digital Content Team) Korea.

· Cindy Lin, Executive Co Director of Sustainability & Corporate Communications Division, Fubon Financial Holdings, Taiwan.

· Aly Mustansir, Brand Consultant and Trainer, Pakistan.

The online presentation timings are as follows: South Korea, 3pm. Malaysia/Taiwan - 2 pm, Vietnam - 1 pm, India -11.30 am, Pakistan -11am.