Fintech startup slice plans to hire 800 people in 2022

Fintech statup slice is planning to hire close to 800 people across various posts in the operations, design, product, and engineering verticals in the coming year. It aims to further expand and ramp up hiring by at least 2x in 2022.

Tech startups worldwide focus heavily on expanding their product and engineering teams. However, operation systems have usually been a downsized and downplayed vertical at a company. slice believes that a strong operations team with people who can leverage tech and design thinking skills to solve internal operation issues is critical to scaling business and ensuring operational excellence, it said in a press release.

The new hires will focus on scaling the card product and upcoming UPI product integration. 40 percent of the new hires in 2022 will be onboarded into the firm’s engineering, product and operations teams.

The firm’s ideology is to hire young talent under experienced management by valuing potential over just experience.

Rajan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of slice said, “At slice, we are constantly looking for young talent, whether freshers just out of graduate school or experienced professionals who relate to our product and are equally enthusiastic about creating the future of payments. We plan to hire close to 800 people by the end of next year with a special focus on building andgrowing our product, operations, design, and engineering teams. With a surge in our product adoption this year, we aim to ramp up hiring by at least 2x in the coming year. MZs (Millennials & Genz) are strong problem-solvers with a steep learning curve. They are not afraid to challenge the status quo, making them the ideal fit for slice, where we are on the cusp of revolutionizing India's credit & payments space.”

The average age of the employees at slice is 26 years, and the team expansion strategy for the coming year is to stick to the same philosophy: hiring people who might not have relevant experience but showcase immense potential and promise.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:10 PM IST