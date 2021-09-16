Fintech Rupifi partners with Retailio, to provide embedded BNPL to pharma SMEs

Rupifi, embedded lending fintech which provides flexible BNPL credit line to SMEs on B2B marketplaces, has partnered with Retailio to enable credit for its pharma retailers.

Aimed at helping SME retailers on the Retailio platform to get instant and easy access to credit, the partnership will aid them get up to 45-days instant credit for their purchases.

“Retailio is one of the leading B2B marketplaces in the pharma space and we are excited about this partnership. We have built one of the most robust SME BNPL products in the industry and currently we offer it to thousands of SMEs through our partners. With Retailio, we aim to help SMEs in the pharma domain get easy credit for their short-term purchases with the distributors on the Retailio network. We are committed to support them with our multi-lender platform, which helps us deliver the best rates, maximum coverage and standardised experience", said Ankit Singh, Co-founder of Rupifi.

The Indian healthcare sector has experienced its ups and downs during the pandemic. Easy access to liquidity was the major issue amongst smaller retailers in the essentials category, with even those in pharma and healthcare sector being impacted. With healthcare becoming an absolute necessity in the new normal, it is more important than ever to strengthen its supply chain and empower them with access to easy and efficient financing avenues.

“We are continuously looking to provide our ecosystem partners with the necessary tools and services to fuel growth. Our credit program is one such initiative and we are extremely happy to partner with Rupifi to help bridge the need for working capital in the sector. This partnership will now look at deploying innovative solutions and structures for our partners”, said Rohit Anand, Head-Fintech at Retailio.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 07:11 PM IST