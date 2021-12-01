Fintech platform Simpl raises $40 mn; led by Valar Ventures, IA Ventures, others

Cardless payment network Simpl has raised a $40 Million in Series B round led by Valar Ventures & IA Ventures with participation from LFH Ventures and other internal investors.

This investment brings the total capital raised by the company to $83 Million. With Simpl, online merchants provide consumers an easy, safe and intuitive way to buy. Its flagship product,1-tap Pay Later, enables consumers to buy with a tap and have all the purchases across retailers on the network aggregated into one bill that can be repaid once every 15 days.

"Online checkout is built on a fragmented payment value chain that was created 60 years ago and has left the native-to-mobile retailers and consumers underserved," said Nitya Sharma CEO & Co-Founder of Simpl.

"We built a fullstack checkout platform that gives merchants ultimate control of user experience and helps them build trust with consumers at checkout. Simpl is like a Khata or a Tab for online commerce. This intuitive user experience, built on the bedrock of trust, will enable a larger e-commerce market and will lead to greater adoption of mobile payments in India and the rest of the world."

Jesse Beyroutey, Partner at IA Ventures said, "It offers the BNPL, fast checkout and anti-fraud features that merchants need to compete in today's market, at a transparent, fair price. We're excited to see Simpl bring a new generation of consumers and commerce companies online in India, on a level playing field with incumbents."

"India's e-commerce market is at an inflection point and we believe Simpl's solution is a key enabler in accelerating adoption of digital payments in e-commerce," said James Fitzgerald, Partner at Valar Ventures.

"It significantly improves consumer experience which is why it is quickly becoming a preferred partner for merchants. The team has shown great execution and we are excited to join their mission of democratizing e-commerce for all merchants big and small."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:41 PM IST