Fintech platform GoldenPi Technologies raises $2 mn in pre–Series A funding from domestic investors

GoldenPi Technologies, fintech platform for retailers, focused on fixed-income investments, has announced it has raised $2 million in pre –Series A funding from domestic investors including High-net-worth individuals.

With a vision to make quality debt investing in the bond market an easy, affordable and household opportunity for all, GoldenPi plans to leverage the funding to ramp up the technology stack, outreach programs and expand its team across India, it said in a statement.

Co-founded in 2017 by IIT and IIM graduates – Abhijit Roy and Samir Pratihar – GoldenPi acts as an aggregator for bonds and debentures across bond houses, capital market divisions of banks and other players in the markets.

Last year, it raised Rs 3.5 cr from Rainmatter Capital – a financial technology-focused fund and incubator set up by India’s largest trading startup, Zerodha.

Talking about the latest funding, Co-Founders Abhijit Roy and Samir Pratihar said, “Over the last few years, we have successfully facilitated over 1000 options – bonds and debentures - for individuals and larger households. This round of funding is a step ahead towards our goal and we intend to utilise the funds in the best way possible.”

GoldenPi curates’ available primary and secondary market offerings that are rated between ‘AAA’ and ‘A’ and provides information to clients that include individual investors across demographics – middle-aged professionals looking to balance their portfolio, senior professionals seeking safe retirement investment avenues, and retired investors looking to park surplus funds for short to mid-term.

In its next stage of evolution, the Bengaluru-based company is looking at a two-pronged growth strategy, which would include adding several alternative and high-yielding fixed income investment products to its offerings as well as leveraging its products for B2B growth opportunities.

The company has also built a SaaS version of its retail-first product for easy and cost-effective integration with third party platforms. The plan is to target investment service and product providers with this version to increase awareness and access to alternative fixed income investment solutions among largely risk-averse Indian investors.

The company aims to keep expanding the fixed income offerings on the platform and make them available to the entire spectrum of investors community.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:33 PM IST