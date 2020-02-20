Fintech funding in India 2X at $3.7bn in 2019

Investment in financial technology (fintech) ventures in India nearly doubled to $3.7 billion in 2019 making the country the world's third largest fintech market, as per an analysis by Accenture.

The number of deals was up slightly to 198 last year from 193 in 2018, it added.