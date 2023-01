Finolex Cables launches electric iron products in domestic market | Image credit: Finolex (Representative)

Finolex Cables Ltd announced in an exchange filing that it has launched its electric iron products in the domestic market under the category of small domestic appliances.

The electric iron products include Slinky 1600W, Cupid 1000W, Maglev 1000W, Quinto 1000W, Fionn 1000W, and Fionn 750W.

