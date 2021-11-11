Finland invites students for study, career, entrepreneurship opportunities

Finland, voted the World’s Happiest Country for the fourth year, is welcoming talented Indians to study, work and establish start-ups in the country.

Ranked as one of the world’s most progressive countries, the nation has launched a ‘Future is made in Finland’ campaign, to attract global talent in technology, health tech, digitalization and other high-growth sectors.

The educational campaign is being delivered through a series of interactive and insightful virtual events. The next episodes will take place from the 15th to 24th November 2021. Anyone looking to take a quantum leap into the future can do so by joining the following upcoming ‘Future is made in Finland’ series of webinars https://www.studyinfinland.fi/future-is-made-in-finland-2021:

At the events, the Finnish technology and innovation ecosystem is being showcased, and the participants will get an up-close of study opportunities, progressive career opportunities and high quality of life for global talents.

A safe and highly skilled work and study environment

Finland is showcasing environmentally conscious, equal opportunities and next-generation technology research and development which are leading the world.

According to the Ambassador of Finland H.E. Ritva Koukku-Ronde: "Finland has outlined a strategic, ambitious plan to increase diversity, improve inclusivity and establish next-generation global technology leadership through the attraction of foreign talents. In the next 10 years, the Finnish government is aiming to welcome an estimated 15,000 new foreign students annually. “

According to Ms. Ulla Hiekkanen-Mäkelä, Head of Talent Boost in Business Finland: “Innovative and dynamic Finnish companies are offering attractive career opportunities for foreign talents after graduation. Beyond this, the country is known for its superior work-life balance, exemplified by employee-friendly work hours, to enable ample opportunities for professionals to spend time with their families.“

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:08 PM IST