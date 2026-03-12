Finkurve Financial Services Crosses ₹1,035 Crore AUM Milestone As Portfolio Surges Nearly Tenfold Since FY23

Finkurve Financial Services Limited announced on March 11, 2026, that its assets under management have crossed Rs 1,035 crore, marking nearly a tenfold increase compared with FY23. |

Mumbai: Finkurve Financial Services Limited, which operates under the brand Arvog, has crossed a major growth milestone as its lending portfolio expands rapidly within India’s secured retail credit market.

AUM Milestone Achieved

Finkurve Financial Services reported that its assets under management have surpassed Rs 1,035 crore. The company said the portfolio has expanded nearly ten times compared with FY23, reflecting strong momentum in its lending operations. The NBFC attributed the growth to consistent portfolio expansion, disciplined underwriting practices, and rising customer trust across its branch-led phygital network.

Expanding Branch Network

The company currently operates more than 100 branches across four states and serves a growing customer base of over 50,000 borrowers. This network has helped the lender strengthen its presence in the secured retail lending segment. Through its branch-led approach combined with digital processes, the company aims to improve loan accessibility while maintaining operational efficiency.

Focus On Secured Lending

Finkurve’s growth strategy is centered on gold loans, which form the majority of its assets under management. The company follows prudent loan-to-value norms and focuses heavily on collateral-backed lending to manage risk. It has also introduced technology-driven processes designed to streamline loan servicing, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experience across its lending operations.

Long-Term Expansion Strategy

According to Director Priyank Kothari, crossing the Rs 1,035 crore AUM mark represents an important milestone in building a scalable gold loan platform. The company aims to balance growth with asset quality while maintaining disciplined capital management as it expands further.

Finkurve plans to continue focusing on sustainable expansion, governance standards, and long-term value creation as it scales its presence in India’s growing gold loan market. With rising assets under management, an expanding branch network, and a focus on collateral-backed lending, Finkurve Financial Services is positioning itself for continued growth in the secured lending segment.

Disclaimer: This news article has been generated solely from the information contained in the provided PDF document and does not rely on any external sources. It is intended only as an editorial transformation of the original disclosure for informational purposes.