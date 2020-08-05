Find out new Retail Gold Investment Principles for retail investors by World Gold Council

The World Gold Council, the market development organisation for the gold industry, has launched its new Retail Gold Investment Principles (RGIPs). These principles will further encourage retail investors to invest in gold as it sets the bar for product providers across the global retail gold market.

It included high-level, best practice principles for providers of all kinds of retail gold investment products and, through their adoption, ensure the highest levels of fairness, transparency and integrity are instilled across the market.

As part of the drafting process for the Principles, the World Gold Council ran an open consultation to seek input from product providers across the industry. Experts from over 15 countries spanning all sectors of the retail gold investment market provided valuable feedback on both the structure and terminology of the RGIPs.

To support the retail investor and provide them with knowledge and understanding of gold investment, the World Gold Council is today publishing an updated set of investor guidance namely the Retail Gold Investment Investor Guidance.

David Tait, CEO World Gold Council said, “We have taken time over the past year to engage with a wide range of industry stakeholders representing different global regions and a diverse range of business models to understand how we can best support the retail gold investment industry. Our common objective is simple; make certain that investors, especially those considering gold for the first time, have absolute trust in the products they are offered and the providers with whom they chose to transact.”