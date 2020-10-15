Financing India: Canadian companies bullish about Indian market

Meanwhile, Shruti Chandra stated India continues to be a favourite destination for Canadian investors. “Canada today ranks among the top 20 countries investing in India. Canada has invested around USD 2 billion in direct equity inflows into India. In the last three years, USD 1 billion has been invested in India by Canadian companies. This shows the momentum among the investors.” She added that Canadian institutional investors have made significant commitments in India by investing to the tune of USD 30 billion in the last decade, most of which have come in the last five years.

Today, around 600 Canadian companies are actively operating in India across sectors. Canadian companies usually invest in sectors such as services, energy, advanced manufacturing, construction and education.

Jaimin Shah, who has a company in India and Canada, stated, while many IT companies look to the US for expansion, he had opted for Canada. He feels that he took the right decision for his company. “As an entrepreneur and businessperson, you need to explore areas that are less travelled, and Canada is less travelled. I would say that one should grab the opportunity before it becomes the next US.” He lauded the policies and ease of doing business in Canada, especially during this COVID-19 times.