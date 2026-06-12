Final Report On Air India Crash Likely Delayed Beyond One-Year Anniversary

Indian investigators are anticipated to postpone the final report on the Air India Boeing 787 crash beyond its one-year anniversary, citing the need for a thorough engine analysis.

The GE Aerospace engines have been central to the probe into the June 12, 2025 crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives and was the deadliest air disaster globally in a decade.

A preliminary report last year revealed that the 787’s engine fuel control switches shifted nearly simultaneously from “RUN” to “CUTOFF,” cutting off fuel to both engines soon after takeoff.

Investigators conducted engine tests in April and visited France last month to study the engine management unit, according to a report by Reuters.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that the final report is expected within three months of completing the U.S.-based engine examinations. While international rules stipulate a final report within a year, complex investigations sometimes extend timelines, in which case an interim statement is issued on each anniversary.

It was previously reported that Indian authorities were preparing an interim report due to the investigation’s complexity.

The crash occurred during Air India’s post-privatisation turnaround, which faced challenges from supply-chain issues, the Iran conflict, and Pakistan’s airspace ban.

Cockpit recordings suggested the captain may have cut fuel flow, though the AAIB maintained that it was “too early to reach any definite conclusions.”

The captain’s father petitioned India’s top court for an independent inquiry exploring causes beyond potential pilot action. The Federation of Indian Pilots requested postponing the interim report and urged investigators to collect additional technical data from Boeing and Air India to challenge the pilot-suicide theory.

The preliminary report did not recommend any safety actions, and the crash marked the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since its 2011 introduction.