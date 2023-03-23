Film, produced with integration of GAIL, screened as part of' Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations | Wikipedia

In order to raise awareness about environment and biodiversity, the Consulate General of India here screened the film 'Interactions', produced under the auspices of the United Nations with integration of GAIL (India) Limited, before a select audience comprising diplomats, industrialists and persons connected with the cultural world.

The screening was done yesterday in the presence of Shri Indra Mani Pandey, Ambassador & Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and Shri Sunil Achaya, Consul General of India at Geneva as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

'Interactions' is part of a global campaign to create connections between nature, humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. It comprises of 12 short films produced by Art for the World (Geneva, Switzerland) with the participation of 12 international film-makers under the auspices of UN's COP15 (Conference of the United Nations on Biodiversity) and WAAS (World Academy of Art and Science). The world premier of this film was held in Rome in October, 2022 and its Asia premier was held during the International Film Festival of India at Goa.

These include an Indian short film by the acclaimed Indian National Award-winning director Shri Nila Madhab Panda. This film by the Padmashree winning director is based on the vagaries of the conflict areas between humanity and wild animals and touches upon serious and urgent topics like protection of elephant corridors and preserving nature, biodiversity and habitats. GAIL had earlier associated with Art for the World for an award-winning film on environmental awareness titled 'Interdependence'.

GAIL has been constantly striving to create awareness against climate change, air pollution and spreading the tenets of sustainability in individual and corporate lifestyles.

'Hawa Badlo' (Change the Air), an initiative by GAIL that connects with the citizens on a digital platform for creating awareness for better air and environment and to provide solutions for curtailing the effects of air pollution, was originally started as a clean air and natural gas advocacy mission in 2016. 'Hawa Badlo' later took on the mantle of amplifying conversations through long form content with leading celebrities and entertainers in India and abroad, including associations with National Award-winning feature film 'Kadvi Hawa', award winning web series 'Hawa Badie Hassu', etc.