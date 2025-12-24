 FIIs Set For 2026 India Return; Banks & Consumer Discretionary To Outperform: HSBC MF
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFIIs Set For 2026 India Return; Banks & Consumer Discretionary To Outperform: HSBC MF

FIIs Set For 2026 India Return; Banks & Consumer Discretionary To Outperform: HSBC MF

HSBC Mutual Fund forecasts FII inflows returning to India in 2026 amid better FY27 earnings and potential US trade deal. Overweight on banks/NBFCs (improving margins, mid-teens growth) and consumer discretionary (quick commerce, jewellery, autos). Neutral on IT/industrials; underweight metals. Nifty at 20.5x forward PE is seen as fair, supporting a constructive 2026 equity outlook.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: With better earnings growth in FY27 and a potential trade deal with the US, a return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) into India is expected in 2026, a report said on Wednesday. "Overall, we remain constructive on the equity markets for 2026. Nifty valuations at 20.5x 1-year forward Price-Earnings ratio (PE) are in-line with its 5-year average and at a modest premium to 10-year average", according to the report from HSBC Mutual Fund.

The fund house said it is overweight on banks and non‑bank financial companies (NBFCs), arguing net interest margins for banks should improve in FY27. Private banks’ asset quality is expected to recover and drive mid‑teens earnings growth in FY27 after a slow FY26, the report said. NBFCs are delivering strong earnings growth driven by strong credit demand and improving margins on the back of decline in interest rates. The fund house is also overweight in the consumer discretionary sector.

Read Also
FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable
article-image

Segments such as internet platforms continue to benefit from a strong shift in consumer behaviour towards Quick commerce and e-commerce. Jewellery, autos and travel related segments are also likely to benefit from recent government measures boosting disposable income for consumers. Electronic manufacturing services remains a structural theme driven by strong government focus to build an electronics manufacturing value chain in India, the report said, adding the fund is neutral on IT and industrials, noting FY27 IT earnings could be near double digits supported by Gen AI adoption.

HSBC remained underweight on metals, saying aluminium and steel upside is largely priced in valuations. The report highlighted 2025 performance divergence with Nifty TRI up 12 per cent to November, NSE Midcaps up 6.5 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index is down 5 per cent. "While 2025 has witnessed low earnings growth for the Nifty and tepid equity market performance there have been several positives on the economic front which may support market performance in 2026," the report noted.

FPJ Shorts
'You Had Osman Hadi Killed To Disrupt Elections': Deceased Bangladesh Student Leader's Brother Levels BIG Allegation Against Muhammad Yunus
'You Had Osman Hadi Killed To Disrupt Elections': Deceased Bangladesh Student Leader's Brother Levels BIG Allegation Against Muhammad Yunus
Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
2025: Year Of Liquidity For Indian Startups With Record IPOs & Exits Amid Funding Dip
2025: Year Of Liquidity For Indian Startups With Record IPOs & Exits Amid Funding Dip
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows A Slight Jump On Its Third Tuesday, Collects ₹17.25 Crore
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows A Slight Jump On Its Third Tuesday, Collects ₹17.25 Crore

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FIIs Set For 2026 India Return; Banks & Consumer Discretionary To Outperform: HSBC MF

FIIs Set For 2026 India Return; Banks & Consumer Discretionary To Outperform: HSBC MF

2025: Year Of Liquidity For Indian Startups With Record IPOs & Exits Amid Funding Dip

2025: Year Of Liquidity For Indian Startups With Record IPOs & Exits Amid Funding Dip

Samsonite Company's Top Official Hails India As Luggage Industry's Global Leader, Triples Factory...

Samsonite Company's Top Official Hails India As Luggage Industry's Global Leader, Triples Factory...

Punjab's GST Collections Surge 16% To ₹17,860 Crore; Excise Revenue Up 8.64%

Punjab's GST Collections Surge 16% To ₹17,860 Crore; Excise Revenue Up 8.64%

Waiting For ITR Refund? Tax Dept Flags Form 16 Errors & Pauses Payments

Waiting For ITR Refund? Tax Dept Flags Form 16 Errors & Pauses Payments