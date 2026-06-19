FIIs Sell ₹40,000 Crore In June H1, Heavy Outflows Across Key Sectors

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Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree in the first half of June, withdrawing significant amounts from Indian equity markets across multiple sectors.

Key industries such as financial services, oil & gas, automobile, information technology, FMCG, and metals witnessed sustained foreign outflows during the period.

During the first half of June, FIIs sold equities worth ₹40,486 crore. This follows heavy selling in previous months, including ₹46,888 crore in May and ₹49,034 crore in April.

Cumulatively, FIIs have offloaded more than ₹2.74 lakh crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2026, reflecting continued global risk aversion and portfolio rebalancing.

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The financial sector remained the most heavily impacted, with foreign investors selling ₹11,263 crore worth of stocks in June so far.

This comes after even larger outflows of ₹23,141 crore in May and ₹30,856 crore in April, highlighting sustained pressure on banking and financial stocks.

Oil & gas and automobile sectors also saw significant selling, with FIIs withdrawing ₹10,488 crore and ₹9,044 crore respectively in June.

These figures compare with lower but consistent outflows in the previous months, indicating continued caution toward energy-linked and cyclical sectors.

The IT sector recorded outflows of ₹6,733 crore in early June, adding to ₹1,911 crore in May and ₹4,212 crore in April. FMCG stocks also remained under pressure, with FIIs selling ₹5,063 crore worth of shares during the period.

Selling extended further into metals, healthcare, and capital goods sectors, with outflows of ₹4,722 crore, ₹4,501 crore, and ₹2,586 crore respectively.

Construction materials, power, and consumer services also saw continued foreign selling, reinforcing the broad-based nature of FII exits.

In contrast, telecom and services sectors were the only pockets witnessing marginal inflows, with FIIs investing ₹373 crore and ₹302 crore respectively.

Overall, the data underscores a sustained phase of foreign investor withdrawal from Indian equities, particularly from large-cap and cyclical sectors, amid global uncertainty and shifting asset allocation strategies.