FIEO inks pact with RebelCorp to help MSME exporters create websites

Exporters body FIEO has inked an initial pact with digital platform provider RebelCorp to help MSME exporters create their own websites at affordable cost and expand business. Saad Khan, Founder and COO of Mumbai-based startup RebelCorp said the company will help the exporters create a portal which can be easily managed by themselves.

''At a time when the world is facing serious issues due to COVID-19 pandemic, our product will help exporters and businesses particularly from the MSME segment to create their own websites and reach out to global players,'' Khan said.

He added that credibility is crucial to promote business and digital presence of MSMEs is key to attract global customers and boost the country's overall outbound shipments.

''Through our product, one can develop their portal with just Rs 799 and that too without having any technical knowledge. If you can prepare a simple power point presentation, you can develop your portal by using our simple tools and reach out to your customers and expand your global customer base,'' Khan said.

Talking about the MoU signed with Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), he said the company would design special website templates for the members of the organisation, keeping in mind their requirement as exporters to cater to the global market.

The company would also organise workshops and training programmes for member exporters to help them manage their websites with ease. ''Web presence medium is very strong and that needs to be understood by small businesses,'' he added.

FIEO provides an interface between the international trading community of India with the central and state governments, financial institutions, ports, railways, surface transport and all engaged in trade facilitation.

Sujata Uchil, Regional Head, FIEO Western Region, said the initiative will help exporters in promoting their businesses in different countries.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:49 PM IST