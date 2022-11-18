FICCI Honours upGrad's Mayank Kumar with the Personality of the Year Award

Mayank Kumar | Image Source: Wikipedia

Education maven and Co-founder & MD of Asia's largest higher edtech company, Mayank Kumar was conferred with the prestigious, 'Personality of the Year' Award at the recently held 8th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards 2022, in New Delhi.

The annual event, with the topic Global Destination for Higher Education: Advantage India, was organised by the top chamber, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). It brought together important stakeholders, including policymakers, administrators, educators, and students.

Mayank was recognised by a high-level independent Jury panel chaired by Dr R. A. Mashelkar, Indian National Research Professor and Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology for his exemplary work within the education segment and his determination of making quality online education far more accessible and affordable to millions through his higher Edtech venture - upGrad.

Kumar was felicitated by Dr Bhagwat Karad, Honourable State Minister of Finance, Government of India who also graced the event as the Chief Guest along with Mr Arun Chawla, Director General at FICCI.

Held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex (IG Stadium) in New Delhi, the event also saw eminent personalities like Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Chair-FICCI Higher Education Committee and Pro Chancellor - Symbiosis International University, Mr Ravi Panchanadan, Co-Chair-FICCI HE Committee & Managing Director & CEO - Manipal Global Education Services, Mr Ayush Gupta, Director HR - Gail India Limited, Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor - Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and Mr Manab Majumdar, Deputy Secretary General from FICCI to name a few under one roof.

"I have always admired the leaders who have made it to this list and today when I see this in front of me, honestly, its nothing short of a dream, While I'm humbled to have received this recognition by FICCI, I take extreme pride to stand here on behalf of all my peers and driven entrepreneurs who have been working equally hard to create an ecosystem that fosters growth and learning for millions."

" It's a testament to the combined might of Edtechs which will continue to bring further excellence in the sector, thereby making quality education a reality for every Indian household," added Mayank Kumar while addressing the elite quorum at the event last evening.

With inputs from Agencies