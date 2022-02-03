Female tech students becoming more keener than males to strengthen IT skills: Report

Upskilling or skilling for immediate jobs – That’s the question looming large on the IT Students of the country for a long time. While the technology industry in the country is continuing to grow at a faster pace than its peers, the employability factor continues to haunt the students and recruiters alike.

With an aim to understand the way Indian Technology student’s community, as well as academia, are trying to address the concerning issue, Hyderabad-based byteXL - experiential learning platforms for IT career aspirants, carried out a study on the trends in terms of employability in the IT industry, the existing skill-gap in the IT-sector and the measures to overcome it.

The study was based on byteXL’s proprietary in-house database analytics and their interaction with students, universities, and corporates in the most discerning way. The study is based on a large sample size of 55,000 students from 60 institutes. The study has made some interesting revelations in IT education and skilling trends across byteXL’s purview of tier 1, 2 and 3 institutes.

In terms of student participation rates, it appeared that females are keener than male students to learn and strengthen new emerging technologies as reflected in both online and offline participation.

A shift in focus on technical know-how than aptitude and communication skills has also been observed as well as more focus on part of the universities/institutions to help students be placed in Product based companies such as Facebook, Google, etc. instead of merely training students for coding.

While there is a growing awareness among students of the kinds of courses they must choose viz., the New wave of technology such as AI, UX/UI, Full stack, Cloud, there is a lack of the right curricula that can deliver the same in alignment with the industry needs. That is why students are looking up to specialized platforms. Based on the trends, 2022 is anticipated to witness growing interest among the students towards emerging technologies including Full stack, DevOps/ cloud computing, UI/UX, Backend, IoT, AI/ML, Cyber Security, and programming languages like Python that can help in creating a base for Emerging Technologies. Students are also keen to learn additional certification courses like AWS, MS Azure.

Karun Tadepalli, Founder and CEO of byteXL said, “It’s a known fact that the industry is facing the challenge in terms of the gap in the skillsets of the available candidates than the required skill. With byteXL’s Trend Report - Deep Tech Insights 21-22, we aimed at understanding the changing thought process of the education institutes and students as they are realizing this issue and taking up effective measures to become Career Ready by acquiring the domain knowledge on the new-age technologies. The specialized programs run by the experts are gradually showing positive signs. The students are showing growth in their assessments on new-age technologies which is a great sign of enhancement in their employability quotient. This year is certainly witnessing their keen interest in emerging technologies like Full stack, DevOps/ cloud computing, UI/UX, Backend, IoT, AI/ML, Cyber Security, among others.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:30 PM IST