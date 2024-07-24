Federal Bank Zooms Over 3% On D-Street After Declaring Record High Net Profit

Federal Bank Net Profit Increases record high to Rs 1010 crore |

The private sector lender zoomed over 3.05 per cent on the Dalal street after the bank announced its Q1 FY25 financials

Federal Bank Ltd., based in Kochi, announced on Wednesday, July 24, an 18 per cent YoY increase in net profit for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, coming in at Rs 1,009.5 as opposed to Rs 854 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Share performance

The federal bank's share was trading at Rs 200.44 per share at 2.56 pm on the Indian bourses. Today the counter opened at Rs 197.00 and touched a high of Rs 204.00 per share.

Record net profit

The private lender also saw the highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 1,010 crore and the highest ever operating profit of Rs 1,501 crore, which grew 35 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, said the exchange filing.

Revenue growth

The bank's revenue in Q1 FY25 was recorded at Rs 7663.65 crore compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year it stood at 6091.08 crore. Quarter-on-quarter, bank's revenue saw a jump of 25.81 per cent, according to the bank's exchange filing.

NIM (Net interest margin)

The net interest margin (NIM) of the private sector lender increased to Rs 2,292 crore from Rs 1,918.6 crore in the same quarter the previous year, a 19.5 per cent increase.

Gross and Net NPA

The lender's GNPA (gross non-performing assets) stood at 2.11 per cent for Q1 FY25 compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year, which stood at 2.38 per cent.

The private lender's NNPA (net non-performing assets) declined to 0.60 per cent in Q1 FY25 compared to the same quarter in the previous year, which stood at 0.69 per cent.

The bank's net non-performing asset (NPA) increased by 9 basis points year over year, while its gross non-performing asset (NPA) improved by 27 basis points annually.