Federal Bank invites candidates to join internship program

Federal Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to join the internship program intended to be started shortly.

The duration of the course titled ‘Federal Internship Program (FIP)’ is two years. The course is organised in association with Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), one of India’s leading educational institutions.

The course integrates both virtual sessions by MaGE and internship at Federal Bank branches/ offices. It is focused on ensuring holistic development of interns through a physical mode of learning.

A candidate joining the program may earn up to Rs.5.70 lakh per annum. Upon successful completion, the intern will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)- an institution of eminence.

In addition, on successful completion of FIP, the intern stands a chance to be considered for absorption as probationary Officer with Federal Bank.

To apply for the course, a candidate should have a minimum aggregate of 60 percent or above throughout Class X, Class XII and Graduation. In addition, candidates shall not exceed 27 years of age as on 01.10.2021. The place of domicile of the candidates can be any of the States of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana or Uttar Pradesh.

Last date to submit application is 23/10/2021 and date of online aptitude test is scheduled on 07/11/2021.

Link to the application: https://www.federalbank.co.in/federal-internship-program

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:44 PM IST