Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Health Insurance enter bancassurance partnership

Federal Bank and Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited (ABHICL) have announced their bancassurance partnership today. Through this partnership, Federal Bank will be able to provide their customers innovative health insurance solutions offered by ABHICL.

Customers will have access to ABHICL’s industry-first innovative solutions such as Day 1 cover for asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes; wellness coaching on nutrition and fitness; counselling on mental health; incentivized wellness benefits of up to 100 percent HealthReturnsTM (health premiums) and chronic management program, etc.

Consumers can avail benefits of various retail and group affinity products through the Bank’s various distribution channels.

“This partnership will enable us to expand our national footprint and offer a range of health insurance offerings to the Federal bank’s widely distributed network of 1250+ branches and 8.9 million consumers spread across India,” said Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited.

Commenting on the new tie-up, Shalini Warrier, Executive Director & Business Head- Retail, Federal Bank said, “The alliance with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co is designed to give our customers a range of choices in health insurance.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 08:21 PM IST