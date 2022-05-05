Fed raises interest rates by 50 bps, Wall Street closes with sharp gains: Report

US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years, Reuters said.

The US central bank set its target federal funds rate to a range between 0.75 percent and 1 percent in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow. “It’s clear that they (the Fed) understand the need to contain the soaring prices,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at AXS Investments in Port Chester, New York, Reuters said.

“Even as the Fed gets more aggressive with rate hikes, we still need to grapple with the geopolitical tensions, the ongoing COVID issues as well as these wide-ranging corporate earnings results. So not withstanding the Fed move, we think we'll still see some more volatility ahead.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932.27 points, or 2.81%, to 34,061.06, the S&P 500 gained 124.69 points, or 2.99 percent, to 4,300.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 401.10 points, or 3.19 percent, to 12,964.86. Concerns about a hit to economic growth due to a hawkish Fed, mixed earnings from some big growth companies, the conflict in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China have hammered Wall Street recently, with richly valued growth stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:43 AM IST