Fast growing credit demand in Q3 indicates revival of pvt capex cycle: Report

Credit growth, has turned buoyant in the third quarter of this fiscal by a wide margin at Rs 3.5 lakh crore as against a steep Rs 2.2 lakh crore decline in deposits, a report said.

Credit growth across banks, has picked up and was at 7.3 per cent to the week to December 17, 2021, lower than pre-pandemic level of 7.5 per cent in December 2019.

The deposits has decelerated to 9.5 per cent in December 2021 -- lower than the pre-pandemic level of 10 per cent, according to SBI Research.

The report said that Q3 of FY22 has seen a visible expansion in credit growth across sectors with incremental CD (credit-deposit) ratio at 133 in Q3.

