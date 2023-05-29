 Fashion's Most Wanted campaign for Ajio's Big Bold Sale features Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati
The action-packed campaign film highlights Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati on the run while flaunting the world’s biggest brands.

India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced its flagship  event ‘Big Bold Sale’ powered by Adidas in association with Melorra, starting from 1st June,  2023. Customers got early access for a limited period of 6 hours daily starting 28th May, 2023.  In the biggest-ever edition of the Big Bold Sale (BBS), customers can shop across 5000+ brands  offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience.  

BBS will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of  exclusive international brands, private labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and  offer across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, beauty, jewellery and personal  care. Customers can save big and get up to 50-90% off across top brands and categories with  an extra discount up to 10% off on using SBI credit and debit cards. Exciting deals on  brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, GAP, USPA, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks and  Spencer, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, MUJI, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Encrustd,  Portico, Home Centre, Casio, Lakme, Maybelline, Melorra and many more.  

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “Over the past editions,  AJIO Big Bold Sale has become India’s favourite fashion extravaganza and we’re truly thrilled  by the love customers have shown us. In its biggest ever edition, we expect more than ~60  million new users to flock to AJIO to experience the fashion’s most wanted exclusive top  international, homegrown and private brands at the best of deals.”

House of brands AJIO has been growing exponentially over the past couple of years to become  the go to fashion destination for customers. Over the years, the e-tailer has become the most  popular fashion destination and sees 80% of orders from repeat customers, a testament to the  customer’s love.  

The ‘Fashion’s Most Wanted’ campaign film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati  slated to release on 31st May, showcases the biggest brands in an action-packed sequence.  With the help of Rana, Shraddha finds clever ways to dodge her pursuers, constantly disguising  herself in en-vogue looks from the house of brands, AJIO. The 360-degree campaign will run  across on TV, OTTs, social, digital, print and radio. Watch the trailer here

Make this BBS more rewarding 

● Watch out daily for Super Hours, unheard and irresistible deals and more ● Top shopper: Top shoppers during BBS stand a chance to get exciting rewards like iPhone  14 Pro, Apple MacBook Air, gold worth INR 1 lakh and Samsung S23 every 6 hours ● The top 3 Shoppers during BBS will stand a chance to win gold worth 3 INR lakh each ● Assured gifts: shop for INR 4,999 or more and get assured gifts up to INR 9,999 ● Customers can get an extra discount of up to 10% on all prepaid transactions ● Customers can earn AJIO points and RelianceOne points every time they shop; they can get  an extra 5% off on using their AJIO points 

● Spread the joy: Customers can gift AJIO vouchers to their loved ones this shopping season

