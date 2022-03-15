FarMart acqui-hires Subjimandi.app to scale its food supply chain across India

FarMart, SaaS-led B2B food supply platform, has acqui-hired fruits and vegetables (F&V) logistics platform, Subjimandi.app to optimize its logistics and expand its product portfolio by entering into the F&V categories.

The company's vision is to create India’s largest food supply platform. It gives Indian farmers market access to sell high quality produce to businesses and processors in India and globally.

Subjimandi.app’s shared goals and market-centric expertise will help expedite this vision.

Subjimandi.app was set up in 2020 to replace the physical marketplace and has a strong network in India across the states of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Their approach has been to focus on the logistical challenges of a particular commodity and address them through the supply chain.

Alekh Sanghera, Co-Founder and CEO at FarMart, says, “Vivek and team are product thinkers. Subjimandi.app team have solved complex problems in F&V logistics space through their unique insights. We are excited to have them on board and work towards achieving our common mission of changing the way food is sold and purchased in India.”

VS Vivek, Founder and Head at Subjimandi.app, says, “We are happy that the work we started with Subjimandi.app as a team continues at FarMart. We look forward to now doubling down and focusing on building for commodity logistics with a larger canvas and faster pace. FarMart is best positioned to build the largest food supply chain company and we are stoked to now contribute to its growth.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:40 AM IST