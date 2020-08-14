Family matters: Ambanis to form in-house council to manage Reliance Industries' sprawling business

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who recently became the fourth-richest man, is reportedly setting a ‘family council’ to manage the company’s ever-sprawling family business, Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

According to the report, the family council will have equal representation to all family members, including Ambani’s three children Akash, Isha and Anant.

Recently, Mukesh Ambani was adjudged the fourth richest person in the world, richer than every European alive and only poorer than Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

He surged past Europe’s wealthiest man Bernard Arnault to become part of the Big Four. The Reliance Industries Limited Chairman is worth $80.6 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and he amassed $22 billion this year.

Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has been ranked second biggest brand after Apple on the FutureBrand Index 2020.

"This year's highest entrant at number two, Reliance Industries excels on every attribute," FutureBrand said, releasing its 2020 Index.

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter on the back of exceptional income.

Net profit was Rs 10,141 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it recognised an exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore from stake sale.

