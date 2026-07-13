'False, Baseless': Piyush Goyal Refutes Report On India ‘Holding Out’ US trade Deal

Piyush Goyal | PTI

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday refuted a Reuters report suggesting that India had rejected a fast-track trade agreement with the United States, calling the claims false and misleading.

He clarified that discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during his June visit to New Delhi were productive, and both nations remain committed to concluding a balanced, commercially beneficial deal.

Goyal emphasised on social media that the negotiations aim to deliver tangible advantages for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers on both sides.

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He stressed that Indian and U.S. teams are fully engaged in advancing the agreement, underscoring the positive diplomatic and trade relationship between the two countries.

"This news is completely false, baseless and misleading. I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries. Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective," he tweeted.

Supporting Goyal’s assertion, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated during a trade briefing in New Delhi that the framework for the India-US trade deal is ready for signing when conditions are suitable.

He explained that the agreement is structured to provide comparative advantages vis-à-vis other nations, ensuring fair and meaningful trade terms.

Agrawal further noted that India is increasing energy imports from the U.S., diversifying its energy supply and strengthening bilateral trade.

He emphasised that there is no negativity or disagreement between the two countries, and both sides understand each other’s expectations.

According to him, the negotiations are progressing smoothly, with no significant challenges hindering the talks.

The ministers’ statements directly contradict the Reuters narrative, which claimed that India was holding out for better terms amid domestic confidence and geopolitical considerations.

Instead, Indian officials highlighted that the discussions are positive, structured, and aimed at delivering a mutually beneficial trade framework.

Both Goyal and Agrawal reaffirmed that India-US trade talks are on course, reflecting sustained cooperation and proactive engagement.

The focus remains on concluding a deal that strengthens bilateral trade, supports economic growth, and enhances strategic partnerships, while ensuring that the benefits are equitably shared across sectors and stakeholders.