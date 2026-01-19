 CM Devendra Fadnavis Holds Key Talks With US Ambassador To Boost Investments & Deepen Maharashtra-US Ties
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCM Devendra Fadnavis Holds Key Talks With US Ambassador To Boost Investments & Deepen Maharashtra-US Ties

CM Devendra Fadnavis Holds Key Talks With US Ambassador To Boost Investments & Deepen Maharashtra-US Ties

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Consul General Michael Schreuder in Mumbai on Saturday to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Discussions focused on increasing US investments in the state, supporting Maharashtra companies' expansion in the US, and highlighting flagship projects like the Navi Mumbai International Education City.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 08:01 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has held wide-ranging talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on strengthening cooperation between the state and America, with a focus on boosting investments and expanding business ties. The discussions, held at the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai on Saturday, were also attended by Consul General Michael Schreuder, Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The two sides explored opportunities to enhance US investments in Maharashtra and support state-based companies looking to expand their presence in the US, he said. The CM said he also briefed the US delegation on the state's flagship and strategic initiatives, including the Navi Mumbai International Education City. "Both sides agreed to work more closely to deepen US-Maharashtra partnership," he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Viral Video: Burqa-clad Female Passenger Assaults BRTS Driver In Surat After Dispute Over Bus Stop, Police Launch Probe
Gujarat Viral Video: Burqa-clad Female Passenger Assaults BRTS Driver In Surat After Dispute Over Bus Stop, Police Launch Probe
Mercedes-Benz India Urges Customs Duty Rationalisation In Budget To Boost Luxury Car Demand & Tax Revenue
Mercedes-Benz India Urges Customs Duty Rationalisation In Budget To Boost Luxury Car Demand & Tax Revenue
CM Devendra Fadnavis Holds Key Talks With US Ambassador To Boost Investments & Deepen Maharashtra-US Ties
CM Devendra Fadnavis Holds Key Talks With US Ambassador To Boost Investments & Deepen Maharashtra-US Ties
Grassroot Activists Fail To Convert Citizen Support Into Victory In BMC Polls
Grassroot Activists Fail To Convert Citizen Support Into Victory In BMC Polls
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mercedes-Benz India Urges Customs Duty Rationalisation In Budget To Boost Luxury Car Demand & Tax...
Mercedes-Benz India Urges Customs Duty Rationalisation In Budget To Boost Luxury Car Demand & Tax...
CM Devendra Fadnavis Holds Key Talks With US Ambassador To Boost Investments & Deepen Maharashtra-US...
CM Devendra Fadnavis Holds Key Talks With US Ambassador To Boost Investments & Deepen Maharashtra-US...
Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 5 Judge & Sugar Cosmetics CEO, Runs Full Marathon Wearing Red...
Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 5 Judge & Sugar Cosmetics CEO, Runs Full Marathon Wearing Red...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal Completes Half-Marathon In Under 2...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal Completes Half-Marathon In Under 2...
Q3 Earnings, Global Cues To Shape Market Direction This Week, Banking & Heavyweights In Focus Say...
Q3 Earnings, Global Cues To Shape Market Direction This Week, Banking & Heavyweights In Focus Say...