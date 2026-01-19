CM Devendra Fadnavis Holds Key Talks With US Ambassador To Boost Investments & Deepen Maharashtra-US Ties

File Image |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has held wide-ranging talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on strengthening cooperation between the state and America, with a focus on boosting investments and expanding business ties. The discussions, held at the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai on Saturday, were also attended by Consul General Michael Schreuder, Fadnavis said in a post on X.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor posts, "Wrapping up a very successful trip to Mumbai! Great meetings with @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis, @RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of @TataCompanies N. Chandrasekaran, executives from… pic.twitter.com/GYzHW3L4F3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2026

The two sides explored opportunities to enhance US investments in Maharashtra and support state-based companies looking to expand their presence in the US, he said. The CM said he also briefed the US delegation on the state's flagship and strategic initiatives, including the Navi Mumbai International Education City. "Both sides agreed to work more closely to deepen US-Maharashtra partnership," he added.

