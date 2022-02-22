Facilio raises $35 mn Series B from Dragoneer, Brookfield; aims to transform realty with AI

Facilio, the property operations software platform leader, today announced it has raised $35 million in Series B led by Dragoneer Investment Group with participation from Brookfield Growth and existing investors Accel India and Tiger Global Management.

Founded in 2017, Facilio offers a unified software platform that leverages an AI-led predictive engine to help real estate portfolios digitize processes and optimize their property operations.

The solution aggregates data from multiple, disconnected systems across portfolios into an integrated, cloud-based platform, helping operations & maintenance [O&M] teams become data-driven and agile. The platform encompasses a suite of SaaS applications for maintenance [CMMS/CaFM solutions] and operational visibility, sustainability, and remote equipment performance monitoring. This modern approach allows customers to reduce operating costs, exceed sustainability targets, and elevates customer experiences, it said in a statement.

Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Facilio. “This investment will allow us to extend our market leadership, expand sales and marketing, and enable more companies to reach success through a predictive, connected model of real estate operations.”

“Facilio has unlocked a world of potential with its AI-based predictive approach to increase operational effectiveness,” said Eric Jones, Partner at Dragoneer Investment Group.

“We have been customers of Facilio and now it's incredible to be a partner in their journey,” said Josh Raffaelli, Managing Partner at Brookfield.

Facilio was founded four years ago by Prabhu Ramachandran, Rajavel Subramanian, Krishnamoorthi Rangasamy, and Yogendra Babu. Facilio aims to build the operations management cloud platform unifying field workforce processes and infrastructure IoT data, in one place.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:44 PM IST