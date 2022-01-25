Fabric care industry to see strong growth as threat of pandemic still lingers: Report

Indian consumers will continue to seek extra hygiene benefits from products including fabric care, as threat of the pandemic is still lingering, according to reports.

According to market intelligence firm Mintel's latest research, the coronavirus pandemic has heightened hygiene concerns, including in the fabric care sector.

The report said that as many as 81 per cent of 3,000 internet users aged 18 years and above, agreed that sterilising clothes is an important part of their laundry rituals.

''Though the worry of COVID-19 is subsiding, hygiene remains on consumers' top-of-mind when purchasing products, and these consumers are likely to retain a preference for upgraded options,'' stated Mintel Beauty & Personal Care Analyst Tanya Rajani said.

Moreover, the liquid detergent format, which is considered to be a premium offering into the fabric care segment, has become more popular among consumers after the pandemic.



Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:49 PM IST