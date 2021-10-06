Ezetap partners with Axis Bank, to bring ‘My Vyappar’ for retail segment

Ezetap--a digital payments player, has joined hands with Axis Bank to introduce My Vyappar to retail businesses in India.

Through My Vyappar, Axis Bank will introduce a host of services enabling digital payments management for the merchants across the country. As part of the partnership, over 50,000 smart POS devices have already been deployed with My Vyappar across 1600+ cities.

Key features

My Vyappar offers a full suite of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options . EMI facilities would be available for ticket sizes as small as even Rs 3000, according to a press release.

It provides businesses with a single view of all credit transactions that can be accessed anytime anywhere. This would help merchants to go paperless and access their digital records even at home.

It provides multilingual capability by adding Hindi as an additional language to help retailers understand digital payments better and speed up their tech adoption.

To ensure seamless user-experience for merchants, the app offers a simplified interface, similar to existing mobile platforms.

In-app training will be provided, the press release said.

Byas Nambisan, Chief Executive Officer, Ezetap, said, “Through My Vyappar app, we are confident of providing the much-needed efficiency in managing and tracking digital payments.”

Sanjeev Moghe, EVP & Head- Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “The app would empower our customers to be more flexible and agile with digital payments thereby aiding their business growth.”

Currently, Ezetap hosts about 3 lakh merchants on their platform. The company expects this base to grow by about 70 percent over the course of the year with My Vyappar being a critical element to aid that growth.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:00 PM IST