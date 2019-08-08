Eyeing 15 per cent sales from Flipkart pact: Lifestyle

New Delhi: Fashion retailer Lifestyle on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with e-commerce major Flipkart as it aims to bolster its sales from online channels and reach new customers in tier II cities and beyond. As part of the partnership, Lifestyle's range of apparel, including its 11 private labels like Melange, Ginger and Forca, will be available on Flipkart, Myntra and Jabong platforms.

"Our online journey started three years ago, and currently it accounts for 2-3% of our sales (through its own website). With this strategic tie-up, we expect the contribution of online sales to go up significantly to about 15% in the next 4-5 years," Lifestyle International Managing Director Vasanth Kumar said.