Extramarks launches The Teaching App

Extramarks has announced the launched of the ‘The Teaching App’- an advanced teaching platform that extends the benefits of a live classroom teaching experience to school teachers, private teachers, home tutors and coaching staff across the country, it said in a statement.

What does the App do?

Centred on taking teaching a notch higher, Extramarks – The Teaching App is a 360-degree solution to all the teaching needs, it said. With state-of-the-art teaching technologies, Extramarks-The Teaching App equips school teachers as well as home tutors with cutting-edge tools to create, manage, and track their entire live classes’ schedule on a single platform while automating the mundane and manual documentation tasks.

The App lets teachers create, assign and customise assessments with premium access to over lakhs of questions in the Extramarks repository. The app also allows customization of notifications to make the whole teaching experience interactive, engaging and fun.

By allowing the teaching fraternity, including school educators and home tutors, to set up their classrooms anywhere on any device, the Teaching App provides inclusivity of education delivery in tier 2 and 3 cities.

It ensures a 'barrier-free access’ to teachers beyond metros and can expand their learner base across the country and strengthen their entrepreneurial stance while redeeming specific sets of rewards for their day-to-day app usage.

With the simple user interface and classroom setup, the platform currently operates on a freemium model for schools and institutes and is free for home tutors for an indefinite period. The app can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store.

Speaking on the launch, Ritvik Kulsreshtha, CEO of Extramarks, said, “The app addresses all marginal challenges of access, participation, and continual learning. Keeping in mind the increasing usage of technology in education, the app is designed to make the teaching experience interactive and easy to understand. We are highly bullish on this platform and believe it will open up new avenues of intercity teaching.”

Following the NEP (National Education Policy) recommendations on teacher education and training, the company also plans to introduce exclusive experiences for teachers to turn them into a new age ‘super teacher’ through academic workshops, skillset-based courses, tutorials, etc. Based on the Prime Minister’s ‘AI for All’ initiative as part of the NEP, the app will also leverage AI to impart 21st century skills, empowering school teachers as well as independent tutors. In the next few months, Extramarks aims to scale up the reach of the Teaching app to boost the digital teaching and learning infrastructure, it said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:13 PM IST