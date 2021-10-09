Export of agricultural produce rises from Jammu & Kashmir: APEDA

In oder to promote agri-export from Union Territories (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has said that there is an uptick in export of agricultural products of the regions.

Under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) for exports, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir exported Geographical Indications (GI) certified product 'Kashmir Saffron' from Srinagar to Dubai and other West Asian markets during March-April.

A few months after the offices of APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, got functional in Jammu and Srinagar in February, a shipment of Mishri variety Kashmir Valley Cherries was carried out from Srinagar to Dubai for the first time followed by commercial shipments creating international market for Indian Cherries during the month of June-July, followed by repeat orders for Indian Cherries, a release from the Ministry said on Friday.

In another major boost to export activities in the Valley, shipments of Kashmir Valley fragrance rice Mushkbudji and Acacia honey have been planned and samples have already been sent during August by the Kashmir Valley Start Ups/new entrepreneurs to Lulu Group FMCG Dubai, Oman, and other West Asian markets.

Meanwhile, samples of Kashmir Valley apples have also been planned during September to Oman, Qatar, Dubai and other West Asian markets for the shipment.

With the help of APEDA, shipment of Ladakh Apricots was carried out from Leh to Dubai for the first time followed by commercial shipments of Ladakh Halman Apricot during the month of August-September.

The shipment was handled by local entrepreneurs from Kargil with the established exporter from Mumbai to their counterpart in Dubai.

Product samples of Sea Buckthorn such as juice, pulp, concentrate, oil, and herbal fusion tea have been obtained and provided during September to Indian corporate food producers for development of products for domestic as well as overseas markets.

APEDA has carried out sensitisation of officials of Seed Certification, Directorate of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) of Srinagar and Jammu Regions for their convergence into Organic Certification Agency under NPOP during July.

"APEDA also signed MoUs with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) for technical support and promotional activities for enhancing productivity and promotion of potential products from the region."

The APEDA has took up the issue of a comprehensive export logistics requirements for UT of Jammu and Kashmir with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Warehousing Corporation, and other departments during July for creation of Customs Clearance Facility, smooth X-ray and handling for perishable commodities and issuance of Phytosanitary Certificate facility at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports.

Under the APEDA's Agri Export Plan for UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Apple, Cherry, Walnut, Honey, Saffron, Rice, Gucchi have been identified as potential products for exports. Similarly for the UT of Ladakh, Sea Buckthorn, Apricots and certified organic products have been identified as potential products for exports.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:56 AM IST