Explained: Indices End Week At Fresh Record High; What Are The Factors That Led To This Market Rally?

Explained: Indices End Week At Fresh Record High

The Indian headline indices, Sensex and Nifty on Friday ended the week by achieving new all-time highs. The bullish momentum in the Dalal Street was primarily driven by the factors such as the surge in the select IT and banking heavyweights.

Furthermore, the market extended its winning streak for the sixth consecutive week.

Key Highlights

Intraday Peaks

The Nifty 50 surged to a fresh all-time high of 24,592.20. Similarly, the Sensex also set a new record, touching 80,893.51 during the trading session.

Closing Highs

The Nifty 50 ended the week at 24,502.15, up by 186 points or 0.77 per cent, ending the day at a fresh closing high. Similarly, the Sensex ended the day at 80,519.34, gaining 622 points or 0.78 per cent, also setting a new closing record.

Sectoral Performance

In the IT segments, the leadings stocks were TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra whereas in the banking sector, Axis Bank saw notable gains.

Market Cap

The combined market capitalization of BSE-listed companies reached a historic high of RS 452 lakh crore (USD 5.41 trillion).

Notable Stock Movements

Furthermore other notable movements in the market today were, the Oil India stock surged to 17 per cent following the target revision by Morgan Stanley.

The Federal Bank shares hit a 52-week high after receiving a buy rating from UBS.

Currency Movement

The Indian rupee closed marginally stronger at 83.53 against the US dollar, compared to the previous day's close of 83.56.

Market Breadth

Despite the overall uptrend, midcap stocks showed underperformance, resulting in a market breadth that slightly favored declines over advances.

Global Markets

In the Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong closed higher, while Seoul and Tokyo ended the day with losses. Meanwhile, European markets are trading higher during mid-session trade. In the US, markets mostly closed lower on Thursday.