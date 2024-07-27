Explained: How Capital Gains Tax Hike and High Valuations Are Impacting the Market as FPI Investments Plunge to ₹2,916 Crore?

FPI Investments Plunge to ₹2,916 Crore | pic: pixabay.com

The Indian headline indices on Friday, the last trading day of the week ended on a positive note with BSE Sensex increased by 1,292.92 points or 1.62 per cent, ending the day at 81,332.72 and the NSE Nifty rose by 428.75 points or 1.76 per cent to close at 24,834.85.

Post the Union Budget 2024, presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 in the Parliament, the market have been trading in a red note since then but on July 26, the last trading day of the week, the market closed on a green note.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)

FPIs, a major force in the Indian equity market, on July 26, saw a significant decline in net investments, dropping to Rs 2,916 crore.

This recent fall comes in stark contrast to the previous week, where foreign investors injected a substantial Rs 15,420 crore into the market.

Apart from the recent dip, the month of July has been on a green note for FPI investments overall with a net inflow of Rs 33,688 crore into the equity market,

Moreover, this year the total investment by foreign investors has also seen a development, which has now surged to Rs 1,39,010 crore.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs)

Even though of the FPI sell off, the DII have maintained the trend to adopt a 'buy on dips' strategy.

This outlook maintained the market to gain in various sectors such as pharma, auto, FMCG, IT and so to end on a positive note.

Global FPI Trends

Global markets such as Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and South Korea have also reported inflows. Meanwhile, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam have experienced an outflow.

Budget 2024-25

After the Budget 2024, the market performed on a volatile note reacting to the increased short- and long-term capital gains taxes.