Experiential learning can create future-ready talent; here's how

‘Learning’ is essential, and there is no doubt about that fact. But how we learn creates a significant impact in our lives. So more than what you learn, what is important is ‘How’ you learn, as this process significantly impacts your life. As the world is evolving, so is the method of teaching and learning.

Currently, we are in the ‘Education Revolution Era. ’Education is not limited to reading and mugging up, but it has become a pool of learning. The current landscape of education requires innovation in terms of how things are taught. Slowly and surely, we are all moving towards experiential learning. As we say, experience is the mother of all learnings, and this is indeed very true when it boils down to the whole concept of experiential learning.

What is experiential learning?

Experiential learning is the idea that experiences are generated through our ongoing interactions and engagement with the world around us. It is more of a holistic approach; it advocates deep learning using different methods which help students to truly understand what they are learning. A real-world experience-centric syllabus is the need of the hour which will equip students with reflective judgement and knowledge, this will excel them in real life issue as well.

Designing a syllabus is an evolutionary process as it involves renewing at regular intervals to keep the relevancy intact and experience centric syllabus will enhances student’s skills, and makes them future ready.

Real-life scenarios to make a decision, get feedback

In Experiential Learning an ecosystem is built, a place where students are given real-life scenarios where they have to make a decision, they get instant feedback on which they work, they take ownership of their development process. It creates engaging classrooms where students develop communication, ethics, and teamwork. Educators can also involve parents, teachers, and peers to build soft skills and increase student engagement. It gives objective feedback that guides and fosters students’ professional development through actionable next steps and recommendations for improvement.

With changing times, it is important to equip students with numerable skills and motivate them to enhance these skills by boosting their innovative and creative thinking. Experiential learning does just that by encouraging curiosity and allowing students to discover horizons and derive their solutions

The pandemic has caused a paradigm shift in the education sector, driving people towards new, unconventional learning methods that focus on innovating, unlearning and learning new concepts. When one experiences, they enjoy the true essence of the same. Whether it is any sports activity or any other learning, experiencing it is an essential and beautiful art. Experiential learning helps in aiming the learners to use their real-life experiences for grasping concepts and skills. Education, knowledge, or skills without practical experiences are meaningless. A good form of education is the one where knowledge is created through transformation of experience.

(The writer is Co-Founder, Unmath School)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:49 AM IST