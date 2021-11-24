Eximius Ventures launches $500,000 student venture partner program

Micro VC Eximius Ventures has launched its first cohort of the Student Venture Partner program, an initiative designed to empower undergraduate Indian students to participate in deal sourcing and support upcoming startups from their campuses.

The one-year program will allocate up to $500,000 to Student Venture Partners for investing in startups from their network. It will also enable each of them to present deals to Eximius’ internal committee (IC) and gain hands-on experience of working at a VC.

The program has selected three students: Aryan Mittal from IIT Delhi, Bhargav Chaudhari from IIT Bombay, and Parth Goel from IIT Kharagpur, and is scheduled to start in December 2021.

Sharing the motivation behind starting the startup, Founder and Managing Director, Pearl Agarwal said, “As the startup ecosystem in India matures, we will see an increasing number of entrepreneurs emerging from colleges. Through Eximius Ventures, we want to develop an ecosystem to help nurture them with the right network and capital.”

Founded in 2020, Eximius is headquartered in Delhi NCR and invests in pre-seed stagestartups across gaming, healthtech, and fintech. Eximius invests in startups that have a minimum viable product (MVP) and have seen early traction.

Through this program, Eximius Ventures aims to not only accelerate the success of nascent-stage student-led startups but also groom the Student Venture Partners to become a part of the VC ecosystem.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:13 PM IST