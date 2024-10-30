Exciting Diwali offers on online booking of iconic bikes with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

Diwali is a time of joy, lights, and special offers on new purchases. If you have been eyeing a classic bike, this Diwali is the ideal moment to make that dream come true. Bajaj Finance is offering a Diwali cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on online bike booking on EMIs on Bajaj Mall. These special offers are available on select models, including the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa bikes. With these offers, not only do you get a stunning ride but also enjoy the benefit of affordable EMIs through a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.

Celebrate Diwali with cashback offers on bike shopping on Bajaj Mall

For those seeking the freedom of a classic motorcycle, the Diwali cashback offer from Bajaj Finance ensures savings on a new bike purchase. Whether you go for the timeless Royal Enfield Classic 350 or the iconic Jawa models, you can get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on online bike bookings through the Bajaj Mall website or via Bajaj Mall on the Bajaj Finserv app. This offer is available for a limited period, so don’t miss the opportunity to ride home on your dream bike this festive season. Also, the cashback offer may differ as per the bike model, bike variant, and purchase location.

Here is a quick guide to help you get your new bike with the festive offer:

· Visit Bajaj Mall: Go to the Bajaj Mall website or visit Bajaj Mall on the Bajaj Finserv app. Browse through the range of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa models. Explore specifications, pricing, and variant options. Be it a Jawa bike or a Classic 350, choose your preferred bike.

· Choose an EMI plan: Select an EMI plan that works as per your budget.

· Check festive cashback: Check applicable cashback offers on the selected bike on Bajaj Mall.

· Book your bike online: Review the details and confirm your online booking.

You start the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan process by confirming your bike booking online on EMI on Bajaj Mall. Upon online confirmation of the booking, a Bajaj Finance representative will help you finalise the two-wheeler loan process. You just need to meet the basic two-wheeler loan eligibility criteria and share a few documents. Once the speedy two-wheeler loan process is complete, you can collect your new bike from a partner showroom closest to your location.

Key benefits of choosing a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

With a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance, purchasing a Classic 350 or a Jawa bike is easy with affordable EMIs and flexible repayment plans.

· High-value loan: Get up to 100% on-road financing from Bajaj Finance to book a new bike on EMIs with minimal documentation. The actual loan amount, however, will vary as per your fulfilment of the simple two-wheeler loan eligibility criteria.

· Affordable EMI plans: Convenient EMIs help reduce the financial load, enabling you to comfortably manage your budget.

· Flexible tenure: Choose a repayment tenure of up to a maximum of 72 months.

With a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance and festive offers, the journey to owning a Classic 350 or a Jawa bike is easy.

Classic 350 vs. Jawa bikes: Which is right for you?

While both the Classic 350 and Jawa bikes have a strong fan base, your choice may depend on what you prioritise in a bike:

· Engine performance: The Classic 350 bike’s 349cc engine is known for its reliable, smooth cruising ability. On the other hand, Jawa’s 293cc and 334cc engines provide quick response and modern refinement.

· Styling and aesthetics: The Classic 350 maintains a rugged, vintage appeal, while Jawa bikes bring retro elegance with a hint of modern flair.

· Ride comfort: Both brands offer comfortable riding experiences, but Jawa bikes tend to be slightly more compact, suiting riders who prefer a lightweight feel.

· Budget and price range: The Jawa models start around Rs. 1.5 lakh, while the Classic 350 starts slightly higher, making Jawa a more budget-friendly choice without sacrificing quality or style.

Both Royal Enfield and Jawa are legendary brands known for their timeless designs, powerful engines, and robust build quality. These bikes aren’t just about commuting; they embody the spirit of the road, appealing to riders who seek style, adventure, and unmatched riding pleasure.

Book your dream bike this Diwali on Bajaj Mall

With the Diwali cashback offer, flexible EMI options, and quick loan approvals, this festive season offers you an ideal opportunity to own a Classic 350 or a Jawa bike. Both models capture the essence of classic riding, making each ride a memorable experience.

Whether you are a loyal Royal Enfield enthusiast or drawn to Jawa’s retro-modern vibe, both options bring a unique experience to the table. Start your Diwali celebrations by booking your favourite model on the Bajaj Mall website or on Bajaj Mall on the Bajaj Finserv app and take advantage of up to Rs. 5,000 cashback. This offer is a great way to get your dream bike with additional savings.

This Diwali, make a bold statement with a Royal Enfield or Jawa bike and experience the thrill of riding a true classic. With the exclusive Diwali cashback offer, now is the best time to bring home a ride that will serve you for years.

*Terms and conditions apply.