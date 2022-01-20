Excise collections in FY22 expected to exceed last fiscal's target by Rs 300 cr in J&K: ACS

The excise collection during the current fiscal year is expected to exceed the last year's target by Rs 300 crore, stated additional Chief Secretary Finance Atal Dulloo.

Atal Dulloo made this observation while reviewing the functioning of the finance department in which other senior officers of the department were present.

"Excise collections during the (financial) year are expected to exceed the last (financial) year's target by Rs 300 crore," Dulloo said.

Dulloo further stated that SGST collections as on December 2021 have been 46 per cent higher than the corresponding period in the last year, while IGST settlement has registered a growth of 35 per cent over the previous year in the same period.

Dulloo said that stamp collection is 87 per cent higher than the previous year over the same period even as MST (motor and spirit tax) collections have shown a growth of 46.41 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:00 PM IST