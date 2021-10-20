Excelra announces appointment of Sudip Nandy to board of directors

Leading Data and Analytics provider for Life Science organizations, Excelra, announced the appointment of Sudip Nandy to the company's board of directors effective October 1, 2021.

Nandy is currently a Senior Advisor, and has previously served as Managing Director and Operating Partner at private equity firm ChrysCapital, a leading investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management.

In addition, Nandy is a Director on the Board of GeBBS Healthcare that provides revenue cycle management services for healthcare providers in the United States of America.

D.S. Brar, Chairman of the Board said, "Sudip brings remarkable leadership experience working with technology-led innovation-focused companies. We are excited to welcome him to the Excelra Board of Directors."

"We believe his distinguished track record in helping build high-growth global organizations and his guidance on strategically managing organic and inorganic growth will be a great asset to Excelra."

Nandy said, "Most innovation today is driven by the intersection of technologies. The path-breaking disruptions that lead to progress are heavily influenced by the confluence of deep technology and deep domain. I am very excited to join the Board of Excelra, an organization that partners with Life Sciences to drive transformation in exciting and unimaginable ways with Big Data and Artificial Intelligence."

(With inputs from ANI)

